Woman followed and sexually assaulted in Poulton park
A woman has been sexually assaulted after she was followed by a group of men in a park.
Four or five men trailed the woman, who is in her 20s, before one of them attacked her in Jean Stansfield Memorial Park in Poulton before 22:40 BST on Friday.
Lancashire Police said the men were in their 30s and appealed for information.
No-one has been arrested but police are carrying out extra patrols in the area and urge residents to be vigilant.
Det Insp Simon Pritchard, from Lancashire Police, said: "An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.
"We appreciate that it will have caused concern in the community but we would like to reassure residents we are doing everything we can to establish what happened."
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, a police spokesperson added.
