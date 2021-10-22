Fisherman's Friend tycoon leaves £41m to hometown Fleetwood
A coastal town has received a £41m donation from the woman behind Fisherman's Friend cough sweets.
Businesswoman Doreen Lofthouse, who died in March aged 91, has left her fortune to a charity that strives to develop her hometown of Fleetwood.
Since the 1990s, Mrs Lofthouse and her family have given millions of pounds to fund community projects in Lancashire.
Fleetwood Town Council described the donation as "unbelievable" and said it was "overwhelmed by the generosity".
A total of £41.4m was bequeathed to the Lofthouse Foundation, which was set up by Ms Lofthouse and her family in 1994 to refurbish her hometown.
Mrs Lofthouse, who was known as "the mother of Fleetwood", began spreading word of the menthol and eucalyptus lozenges around the world in the 1960s.
She was also remembered by her many contributions over the years, including helping to fund floodlights at the local football club, a lifeboat for the RNLI and public artworks such as the "welcome home" statue for the families of fishermen.
She was later awarded an MBE and an OBE for her charity work.
Fleetwood Town Council's vice chairman Mary Stirzaker told BBC North West Tonight that Mrs Lofthouse was "an incredible woman".
"It is an unbelievable amount of money," she said.
"We are hoping the foundation works alongside us to identify projects that will benefit the town for years to come.
"We have got to keep Fleetwood on the map. I hope that this brings more visitors to our town."
Since Mrs Lofthouse's death, people have called for a permanent memorial to be built in her honour.
