Manslaughter arrests in fatal Heysham blast investigation
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following a house explosion which killed a child and left four adults injured.
Two-year-old George Hinds died in the blast at 20 Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, on 16 May.
The cause was a gas pipe which had been cut inside the house, police said.
A 44-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were released on police bail pending further inquires.
A second man, aged 54, was arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and abstracting electricity.
A third man, 47, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have both been released under investigation.
George Arthur Hinds was described by his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, as their "beautiful little angel".
Ms Studholme and Mr Hinds were also injured in the blast, which happened at 02:40 BST.
They were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
Two houses collapsed and a third was seriously damaged.
Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said: "These arrests mark a significant point in our investigation, however our enquiries are still ongoing.
"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that they think could assist with our investigation to please get in touch with us, specifically anyone who may have attended 20 Mallowdale in the days prior to the explosion."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk