Blackburn attack: Pair jailed for manslaughter over man's death
A man who carried out a "sustained attack" on a man who was unable to defend himself has been jailed.
Nigel Scott, 58, suffered fatal head injuries in the assault on Clarendon Road East, Blackburn, in December 2020.
Daniel Butler, 33, was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 11 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Marina Westlund, 26, who encouraged Butler to assault Mr Scott, also admitted manslaughter and was jailed for three years and nine months.
Following the sentencing, Mr Scott's mother June paid tribute to her son who was "gentle and caring and wouldn't intentionally hurt anyone".
"Nigel and I were very close and we thought the world of each other. I miss him so very much," she added.
"This has left me with a broken heart."
His son Danny said it had been "hard to know what to feel" following the death of his father.
"I feel grief and hurt for the relationship we will never now have but I feel anger for the way it was taken away," he added.
"I grieve for all the different scenarios I go over in my head that will never now happen and I replay all the memories I have of him over and over in my head."
Butler, of Walker Street in Preston, and Westlund, of Clarendon Road East in Blackburn, were previously charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September.
Det Insp Paul Langley, from Lancashire Police, said: "This was a sustained and completely unprovoked attack on Mr Scott who does not appear to have been able to defend himself.
"The entirety of the violence was unleashed by Butler.
"He was encouraged throughout by Westlund, who did nothing to stop it and in fact showed a clear desire for violence to be inflicted on Nigel Scott by Butler."