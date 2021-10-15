Clayton-le-Woods house collapses in suspected gas blast
- Published
A house has collapsed following a suspected gas explosion, police have said.
Lancashire Police said emergency services were called to Kirkby Avenue in Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, at about 13:30 BST.
Nearby residents have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines were at the scene and advised residents to close windows and doors if affected by any smoke.
A spokesman said the urban search and rescue team were assisting at the scene, along with search and rescue dogs.
Road closures are also in place and people have been advised to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: "Our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) is currently on the scene, along with a MERIT (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) doctor, an ambulance and an operational commander."
A spokesman for gas company Cadent said: "We are at the scene of this incident to support the emergency services and ensure everything related to gas is safe.
"It is too early to say what caused this.
"We'll thoroughly check the local gas network and we will support the authorities as they look into all possible causes."
