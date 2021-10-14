East Lancashire NHS therapy dog given award for work during Covid
- Published
A therapy dog that helps hospital staff cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic has won a national award.
Six-year-old Jasper the cockapoo has been named animal of the year by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.
The judges said he was "amazing" at providing respite from the trauma of the wards.
Jasper's owner, David Anderson from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said he had a talent for honing in on people who were struggling.
The pair support more than 9,000 staff across the trust's acute and community hospitals, including Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and Burnley General Teaching Hospital.
'Goes closer'
Before the pandemic Jasper visited patients who were receiving end-of-life care, had a stroke or were struggling with their mental health.
Mr Anderson, a chaplain and counsellor, said: "He loves being stroked by humans, he loves cuddles and I think he's really grown in the job over the last year.
"He's quite sensitive as well and he knows when staff are struggling, or feeling pretty low.
"There is no judgement with a dog, staff can show their emotions."
Mr Anderson said before Covid Jasper would be able to sense which patients had serious cancer and spent more time with them and similarly he is now drawn to the staff who are struggling the most.
He said unlike humans who may "back off" when people "have difficult thoughts", Jasper just "goes closer to you and gives you more love".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk