Preston North End cut prices to let fans 'show thanks' to late owner
- Published
Preston North End have cut prices for their next game to allow as many fans as possible to "show their thanks" to the club's late owner Trevor Hemmings.
The prominent horse racing figure, who took control of the club in June 2010, died on Monday at the age of 86.
Both home and away fans will be charged £5 for Saturday's game against Derby County, with the proceeds going to charities supported by Mr Hemmings.
Ex-player Alan Kelly said Mr Hemmings would "live long" in fans' memories.
He told BBC Radio Lancashire fans would "rightly stand and applaud what Mr Hemmings has done".
"We have a Gentry Day, so we could have a Mr Hemmings' Day where you wear your flat cap," he added.
"He will always be remembered for that."
🗣 “It was a shock for everybody, he was a wonderful man, and in my book I class him as a Preston legend. Everyone involved with the club owes a lot to him, he has been incredible for this club.”— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 14, 2021
Frankie McAvoy has been paying tribute to Mr Hemmings this morning. 💙#pnefc pic.twitter.com/V2MDHeUTX4
A spokesman for the club said the discount would "allow as many supporters as possible to attend and show their thanks" at Deepdale.
Those who have already purchased tickets have the option to leave their money in, which would be donated to charity, or opt for a cash refund of the difference in price before the game.
He said everyone at the club were "eternally grateful to Mr Hemmings for his long-term support and dedication".
"We hope to see as many supporters as possible join us to celebrate his life and legacy."
Paying tribute to the club's late owner in his pre-match press conference earlier, manager Frankie McAvoy said he was "a Preston legend" whose death had been "shock for everybody".