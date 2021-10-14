Lancashire Stagecoach bus drivers' strike called off as pay deal reached
- Published
Planned strike action by bus drivers in Lancashire has been called off after an improved pay offer, a union said.
Unite said 250 Stagecoach bus drivers based in Preston and Chorley were due to walk out but a new one year deal would see wages rise by 4.4%.
The "vastly improved" offer was a "tremendous victory", it said.
Meanwhile an eight-day strike by 1,000 Stagecoach bus drivers in Greater Manchester has been suspended for Unite members to vote on a new pay offer.
Stagecoach said it was pleased to reach an agreement with Unite and avoid strike action by bus drivers in Lancashire later this month.
'Fair deal'
Matt Davies, Stagecoach managing director for Merseyside and south Lancashire, said the agreement "provides a fair deal for our employees and helps to secure the long-term sustainability of the local bus network".
Stagecoach workers in Greater Manchester had voted in favour of industrial action on eight days including 6 November, the day of the Manchester football derby.
However, Stagecoach Manchester put forward a new offer on Wednesday and Unite confirmed the industrial action had been suspended while members were balloted on the proposal.
Stagecoach is the largest bus operator in Greater Manchester where it trades as the Greater Manchester Bus Company South.
Meanwhile, a ballot of 1,800 Arriva bus drivers in the North West of England over strike action across 11 depots is due to close on Friday.