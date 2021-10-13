Jordan Monaghan: Trial hears mum found baby dead in buggy
A mother found her baby boy dead in his pushchair after his father took him swimming, a court has heard.
Jordan Monaghan, 30, of Blackburn, is alleged to have murdered 21-month-old Logan eight months after killing his daughter Ruby, who was 24 days old.
Preston Crown Court heard Logan was "happy, talking, behaving normally" in a taxi on the way to swimming.
However, the court heard Mr Monaghan, who denies all charges, took him home without having had a swim.
Mr Monaghan took the child into the changing rooms but left with him at about 14:30 BST on 17 August 2013, about half an hour after arriving, without having had a swim.
Back home he told the child's mother, Laura Gray, the boy had been "fine" but did not go swimming because he had forgotten to take swimming trunks.
He said their son was now sleeping, the court heard.
But at shortly before 16:00 BST Miss Gray, 28, went to check on her son who was still in his buggy.
Duncan Smith QC, prosecuting, told the court: "She lifted up the rain cover and immediately knew something was wrong.
"Logan was not breathing. He was a very pale colour.
"Miss Gray instinctively realised Logan was dead."
She rang for an ambulance, but paramedics could find no signs of life and resuscitation attempts in hospital were unsuccessful.
Mr Monaghan, a digger driver with a gambling problem and debts, had rowed with his partner Miss Gray who had said she was leaving him, the court heard.
The defendant had texted her the day before Logan's death saying, "I love you… I don't want to lose you", and the child's death brought them closer together, the jury was told.
He is also accused of the murder of Ruby Monaghan on New Year's Day 2013.
Mr Monaghan said he had found his daughter in her Moses basket not breathing.
A post-mortem examination concluded Ruby died from acute broncho-pneumonia.
But it is now alleged neither child's death could be explained by illness, genetic defect or natural causes and Mr Monaghan deliberately obstructed the breathing of both children to murder them.
Monaghan is also alleged to have tried to kill a third child, who cannot be identified, before murdering his new partner, Evie Adams, 23, in October 2019, by using prescription drugs Tramadol and Diazepam.
Monaghan, of Belgrave Close, Blackburn, denies three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of cruelty to a child, between 1 January 2013 and 24 October 2019.
The trial continues.