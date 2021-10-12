Jordan Monaghan smothered children and killed partner, jury told
A father smothered his daughter and son while their mother was out of the room, before killing another woman by poisoning, a court has been told.
Jordan Monaghan, of Blackburn, is alleged to have murdered 24-day-old Ruby on 1 January 2013 and 21-month-old Logan eight months later.
Preston Crown Court was told he then allegedly tried to kill a third child before murdering his new partner, Evie Adams, in October 2019.
Mr Monaghan denies all charges.
Duncan Smith QC, prosecuting, told the jury that both Ruby and Logan suffered a "collapse" and were seen by medics in the months before their deaths but no serious medical condition was found.
He said they both recovered prior to a final fatal event, when Mr Monaghan "unlawfully and deliberately" obstructed their breathing.
Pathologist 'mistaken'
The court was told Mr Monaghan had become engaged to the children's mother, Laura Gray, in 2008, and the couple frequently rowed over money troubles because his gambling addiction left him thousands of pounds in debt.
The jury was told that three days before Ruby's death, Mr Monaghan called Ms Gray downstairs as their daughter was "breathing funny".
She was taken to hospital, where she spent two nights for observation, and was diagnosed as having suffered a "temporary pause in her breathing".
Consultants later diagnosed early bronchiolitis, a respiratory tract infection that affects infants, but she continued to improve and was discharged on 31 December without any medication.
However, the court heard that early on New Year's Day, Ms Gray was woken by the defendant shouting that their daughter had stopped breathing.
She was taken her to hospital where doctors found no physical injuries or indications to explain her rapid deterioration, but despite emergency treatment, she was pronounced dead at 02:45 GMT.
A post-mortem examination concluded she had died from acute bronchopneumonia, but Mr Smith told the jury the pathologist was "mistaken" as Mr Monaghan had deliberately obstructed his daughter's breathing.
Mr Monaghan, 30 and of Belgrave Close, Blackburn, denies three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of cruelty to a child, all between 1 January 2013 and 24 October 2019.
The prosecution opening resumes on Wednesday.
