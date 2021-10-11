Cockerham crash: Family pay tribute to motorcyclist
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a pick-up truck will be "greatly missed", his family have said.
Kyle Barlow was seriously injured in the collision on Lancaster Road, Cockerham, at 18:20 BST on Friday.
He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.
Mr Barlow's family have paid tribute to the 24-year-old, from Blackpool, who "loved being involved with both BMX and motocross and has been passionate about bikes".
"He will be greatly missed by his parents Anne-Marie and Lee, his brothers Jordan, Reece, JayJay and Logan, his girlfriend Rebecca, niece Sofia and especially his daughter Patience, and all other family members and friends," his family added.
Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said the driver of the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck was not injured and no-one had been arrested.
Sgt Steve Hardman said: "An investigation is very much under way and my team and I are determined to piece together exactly what occurred.
"We are continuing to appeal for information from members of the public."