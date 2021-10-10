Cockerham crash: Motorcyclist injured in truck collision dies
- Published
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash with a pick-up truck has died.
The man, who was believed to be in his 20s and from Blackpool, was seriously hurt in the collision on Lancaster Road, Cockerham at about 18:20 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.
Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said the truck driver was not injured and no-one had been arrested.
