Bamber Bridge crash: Man cleared of murdering electric scooter rider
A man who knocked down and killed an electric scooter rider has been found not guilty of his murder.
Ben Smith, 20, died after being hit by a van driven by Samuel Bretherton in Bamber Bridge, Lancashire, on 11 February.
Bretherton had admitted manslaughter but it was alleged he had used his transit van as a weapon after another rider had damaged his wing mirror.
But a jury at Preston Crown Court acquitted the 25-year-old of murder.
Bretherton, of Mellor Road in Leyland, will be sentenced for manslaughter in December.
Judge Simon Medland QC told him he was facing a prison sentence.
In a tribute, Mr Smith's family said he "deserved to live a full and happy life amongst his daughter, family and friends".
"He had a good heart and all the stories and lovely words that have been shared confirm this," they added.
"His reputation exceeds him, the polite, caring, loving, young man with the most cheekiest chappy smile and infectious laugh that would do anything for anyone."
Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo, from Lancashire Police, said: "Ben lost his life beneath the wheel of a vehicle driven by Samuel Bretherton.
"This was not a case of poor driving but was a deliberate act where the defendant used his vehicle causing the injuries that were to prove fatal."