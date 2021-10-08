UK City of Culture 2025: Lancashire's failed bid 'will not go to waste'
The chairman of Lancashire's failed UK City of Culture bid has insisted all is not lost, and that its legacy lives on.
The county was one of 20 places to put its name forward for the 2025 honour, but failed to make the list of areas through to the final selection stage.
The winning city, which will succeed Coventry, will be announced in May.
Tony Attard from Lancashire 2025 said: "This is the beginning, not the end. We have begun a significant journey and now need to see where that takes us."
He added: "We are naturally disappointed at not making it to the final stage but to have got the bid this far is testament to the hard work and vision of all those involved.
"The process of bidding has already left a legacy, bringing regional and national media attention to the county, and we intend to build on that profile.
"The connections made will not go to waste and the enthusiasm harnessed will bring other opportunities moving forward."
The bid for Lancashire 2025 was revived at the last-minute after it gained backing from some town councils and the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership following the county council's withdrawal of support.
More places than ever before put in bids to become the next UK City of Culture.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham are now in the running for the title.