Blackpool: Worker trapped under lorry at landfill site dies
- Published
A worker has been killed after becoming trapped under a lorry at a waste management site in Lancashire.
The man, who has not yet been named, died at the Woods Waste Group's landfill site in Westby, off Peel Road, Blackpool.
Police received reports of an industrial accident shortly before 12:30 BST on Monday.
A joint investigation between Lancashire Police and the Health and Safety Executive has begun.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this sad and difficult time," a police spokeswoman said.
