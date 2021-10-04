No retrial for Burnley killer who blamed spirits for murders and pleas
A last-ditch attempt to seek a retrial by a man who murdered a doctor and her 14-year-old daughter has been rejected.
Shahbaz Khan had pleaded guilty to the murder of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, in Burnley during his trial at Preston Crown Court.
The 51-year-old had applied to vacate those pleas as he claimed his brain had been "controlled" by evil spirits when he admitted the killings in June.
Mr Justice Goss refused the request as it was not in the interests of justice.
During his trial, the court heard the former computer network engineer had strangled Dr Sacharvi and then attacked her daughter when she returned from school on 30 September 2020 before setting fires at the property on Colne Road, Reedlay.
Both victims appeared to have been drugged with diazepam.
'Known and understood'
After his arrest, the married father-of-four claimed spirits called Robert and Rita, known in the Islamic faith as jinns, had been responsible for the deaths.
Last week, Khan applied to withdraw his guilty pleas for murder and arson as he claimed the spirit Robert, and another, named Tony, had been saying "guilty, guilty" to him as he stood in the dock.
He also said Tony was controlling him and telling him what to say in his defence statement and when he gave evidence.
He added that it was "possible" he had killed Dr Sacharvi and Vian, but he could not remember.
Since March, Khan has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but there was no evidence of any mental disorder prior to his behaviour in police custody.
His new legal team argued a partial defence to murder of diminished responsibility was now open to him.
However, prosecutor David McLachlan QC submitted that Khan was telling more lies.
Ruling on the matter, Mr Justice Goss said Khan had "known and understood the case against him" and his "mental state had not deteriorated at the time he entered his guilty pleas".
He ruled there was no sufficient basis to conclude it was an exceptional case where the interests of justice would be met by permitting the pleas to be withdrawn.
Khan will be sentenced on Tuesday, alongside his wife, Rabia Shahbaz, 45, who was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by giving a false alibi for her husband.
