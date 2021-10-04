Poulton car crash: BMW crashes into house and stops in lounge
A car has crashed into a house, destroying the front of the property and coming to a stop in the lounge.
The BMW smashed through the house's front door and a window on Highcross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, at about 01:00 BST, Lancashire Police said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the force said.
A spokesman said the occupant of the house was "obviously shocked" but not injured, and there had been no arrests.
