Lytham Windmill's sail broken after strong winds
One of the sails on a popular windmill has broken following strong winds.
Lytham Windmill, built on the Lancashire coast in 1805, was damaged overnight.
One of the resort's best-known landmarks, its museum attracts more than 20,000 visitors between spring and autumn.
Fire crews attended the scene while Fylde Borough Council, which owns the windmill, said it had been cordoned off while the sail was secured.
The windmill was also damaged after a gale in 1919, which turned the sails so much that sparks ignited the woodwork and caused a devastating fire.
It remained derelict until 1921, when it was given by the local squire to the council.
In 1989 it was opened to the public after restoration work.
