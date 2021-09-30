Dylan Crossey death: Coroner calls for gross negligence manslaughter charge
The mother of a boy who died in a "hit and run" has welcomed a coroner's call for a manslaughter charge to be considered against the driver.
Dylan Crossey, 15, died after being hit by a BMW driven by David Harwood, 46, of New Longton, in 2016.
In 2018, Mr Harwood was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving due to insufficient evidence.
Coroner Dr James Adeley halted Dylan's inquest and called for a gross negligence manslaughter investigation.
Speaking on Friday, the senior Lancashire coroner told the jury he would be asking the director of public prosecutions to consider such a charge.
He ordered Lancashire Police to conduct a fresh investigation into Dylan's death on Wham Lane in Whitestake on the night of 7 October 2016.
Dylan's mother Tracey Milligan told BBC North West Tonight that she only wanted "what I deserve, and our family deserve".
"We deserve justice. I have every hope now," she said.
"All I've got left from this awful nightmare is hope and that justice will be done."
She added that every day "was a struggle".
"Every milestone in what would have been Dylan's life is heartbreaking."
'Unchartered territory'
During the inquest at Preston Coroners Court, Mr Harwood admitted that he had drunk two pints of lager and a glass of wine on the night Dylan died, but he denied that he had been over the drink-drive limit.
He also denied he had been typing into his satellite-navigation system at the time Dylan was struck.
The court heard Dylan and his friend were wearing dark clothing and the boys' bikes had no lights.
Mr Harwood, who was on his way to meet a woman he had contacted through a dating website, said he did not see the boys, but suddenly heard a loud bang and saw glass from his broken windscreen fall inside his car.
He admitted he did not stop, but continued on to his date.
Under cross-examination, the experienced vehicle damage assessor said he could not explain why he had not turned around to go back and offer help.
Three accident investigators told the court that the crash was avoidable.
Ms Milligan's lawyer Sefton Kwasnik said the case was "in unchartered territory now".
"I imagine it will take months, but the family are in no rush," he said.
"They place their trust and hope that people may come forward, and that Lancashire Constabulary will adopt a fresh approach to the investigation of this very serious incident."
The Lancashire force has declined to comment on the case.
