AFC Fylde bans players who drenched family with water pistols
A non-league football club apologised after some of its academy players soaked a family with water pistols.
AFC Fylde, who play in the sixth tier of English football, said it would drop those responsible from their next game.
Their behaviour in Kirkham was the subject of several complaints in the Lancashire town.
The National League North outfit said: "The club would like to reassure people that allegations such as this are treated with the utmost seriousness."
AFC Fylde added: "We would like to extend our apologies to the family affected and will continue to educate our students on their behaviour and responsibilities in the community.
"The incident was brought to our attention on Tuesday morning, and we immediately launched an internal investigation to identify the students involved.
"After gaining a detailed understanding of what had happened, our academy manager Chris Ganner reached out to local police and numerous members of the public who have been affected by their actions.
"AFC Fylde Football Club does not condone this type of behaviour and has banned the students involved from this week's games."