Uclan's £60m Preston student centre and square opened
A new £60m student centre and university square, which has been designed to be "the beating heart of the campus", has opened in Preston.
The University of Central Lancashire (Uclan) centre has spaces for students to work, socialise and access mental health support and careers advice.
A Uclan spokesman said the adjacent square would be used for large events like festivals and graduations.
Vice-chancellor Graham Baldwin said he was "so proud" to open the sites.
"We are committed to unlocking the potential of our students, in every aspect of their lives, and this step forward reflects that," he added.
The centre and square are the final stage of a six-year £200m transformation of Uclan's campus in the city.
The spokesman said the design of the spaces had focussed on "sustainability, accessibility and student wellbeing" and they were intended to be "the beating heart of the campus".
He added that the centre will also be home to about 150,000 bees, which will be transferred to hives on its roof from Westleigh House in Cottam, "where they have been grown and nurtured for the last three years".
Pro-chancellor David Taylor said the sites would be a "gateway to the university and the city" and would "play a huge role in strengthening our ties with Preston".
He added that the centre was "a magnificent piece of architecture" and "something that we can all enjoy and be proud of".
