Burnley man denies Marks & Spencer terror attack murder attempt
- Published
A man has denied trying to murder two women in a Marks & Spencer store in an alleged terror attack.
Munawar Hussain, 57, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder at the department store in Burnley on 2 December 2020.
Mr Hussain, who is from the town, appeared at Manchester Crown Court by video link from a secure hospital.
Speaking through an interpreter, he said he "did not attempt to murder them" when asked to enter his pleas.
Prosecutors are treating the knife attack as a terrorist case.
The store's manager, in her 40s, was stabbed in the neck, while a customer, in her 60s, suffered arm wounds.
Mr Hussain was remanded in custody and is due to appear for trial on 31 January.
