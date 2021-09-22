BBC News

Preston photographer snaps every launderette in home town

image captionJoe Gudgeon says he photographed more than a dozen launderettes for his project

A photographer fascinated by launderettes has spent 18 months taking pictures of every one in his home town.

Joe Gudgeon's documentary-style collection was inspired by fond memories of childhood visits to a Preston launderette.

The 46-year-old said "the smell and sounds" of the launderette had stayed with him.

He said they were not just somewhere to wash clothes but "a social hub where some people go to have a chat".

'Quirky noises'

The former graphic designer said he was captivated by launderettes since his mother took him to one in Plungington.

He said he loved "the quirky noises" from the machines and "the great characters" in the launderettes in Preston.

"I like the starkness of the machines, too."

He said he captures the "good and the bad" in his photographs and would not "shy away from anything".

Some of the businesses featured in his collection have since closed down following coronavirus lockdowns.

image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionMr Gudgeon says some people go to launderettes to have a chat
image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionLaunderettes are full of "great characters", he says
image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionHe says he "likes the starkness of the machines"
image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionThe photographer says he loves to capture the "good and bad" in his work
image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionMr Gudgeon says some of the launderettes have closed since the coronavirus pandemic
image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionA ban on animal blankets is photographed at one of the launderettes
image source, Joe Gudgeon Photography
image captionA man is photographed using a washing machine

More of Mr Gudgeon's work, images of Preston's social clubs and pubs, is being shown at the Harris museum until 2 October.

