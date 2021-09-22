Lancashire Police hunting on-the-run convicted rapist
Police are hunting a convicted rapist who failed to return to approved premises.
Kevin Anthony Wyatt, 37, who is also known as David Edge, was released from prison under a number of conditions after being sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016.
Lancashire Police said he failed to return to the premises in Accrington earlier this month.
The force said he was "a high-risk offender" and should not be approached.
Wyatt has links to Barrow, Whitehaven, Carlisle and Dalton-in-Furness in Cumbria, and also to Blackpool and Worcester.
Police said he was white, 5ft 11in tall, stocky, with various tattoos, including a cross with the word "Grandma" on his left arm, a "2 Guns" design on his back and a bird on his chest.
Det Con Kyle Hazelaar said: "Wyatt is wanted on prison recall after failing to return to approved premises.
"If you have any information about his whereabouts please come forward."