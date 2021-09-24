Blackpool cat lovers battle to save giant feline garden playground
A couple who built a giant playground in their front garden for their 10 cats say they are "heartbroken" it may have to be demolished because they never applied for planning permission.
Adrian and Lorraine Marshall say their £1,500 "catio" keeps their pets safe after three others were fatally run over on the busy road near their home.
A petition to save the 8ft (2.4m) cage has attracted 1,400 signatures.
Blackpool Council said the couple could seek retrospective planning approval.
Lorraine, 42, who suffers from chronic pain, said her cats provide her with "pet therapy".
"It will be devastating for us if it has to be taken down," she said of the structure, which features rope-ladders, tunnels, beds and scratching posts.
"It's like the end of the world for us - we didn't know you needed planning permission. I asked a local builder and he said we didn't need it."
Adrian, 60, designed it after being inspired by a visit to Jungle Jim's children's adventure playground at Blackpool Tower.
He said his cats adore the enclosed play area and they would be in serious danger if allowed to roam free.
Some residents near their home on Pedders Lane have complained, however, resulting in the couple being visited by a planning enforcement officer.
Lorraine said: "He told us we would have to apply for retrospective planning permission, but they wouldn't pass it anyway and it would have to come down."
Adrian said: "Our lives are our cats. We're not harming anybody.
"I have owned two post offices in Blackpool. I've served the community for 30 years. Now some person from the council comes around and says I'm not allowed to build something in my own garden. I really find it disgusting."
The couple said there was no space to put the playground in the back garden because it contains a summer house and hot-tub bought to improve Lorraine's poor health.
Blackpool Council said: "We advised that the structure built in the front garden does require planning permission and this can be applied for retrospectively.
"We would be happy to meet the owners again at the property to see if there is a suitable alternative."