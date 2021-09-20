Bamber Bridge machete gang threaten resident during break-in
Three teenagers have been arrested after a gang wielding machetes threatened a resident as they tried to break into their home.
Four suspects ran off after police were called to a house on Whitefield Meadow in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, at 18:10 BST on Sunday.
Officers arrested three males, aged 17, 18 and 19, during a search of the surrounding area but a fourth person is still on the run.
Weapons were later found at the scene.
Lancashire Police Insp Dean Khan said: "While we have made a number of arrests I would encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
"This is clearly a concerning incident which will have no doubt worried many people on the street and the immediate area.
"I would like to reassure you officers reacted quickly and patrols have been increased to support our investigation and further inquiries."
A man, 19, from Wesham, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, a boy aged 17 from Chorley was held on suspicion of assault, and an 18-year-old was detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.