Blackpool lap dancers at risk if clubs close, operators say
- Published
Plans to close lap dancing clubs in a seaside town could put workers in danger, venue operators have warned.
Blackpool Council announced in January it aimed to phase out its four adult entertainment venues to "enhance its reputation as a family resort".
Operators have said if they close workers would use unregulated venues, where sexual and financial exploitation would be "alarmingly high".
The council's licensing committee will consider the move on Tuesday.
The proposals would permit the existing clubs to continue operating, but once licences lapse, they would not be renewed.
Venue regulations would also be tightened under the revised policy and would allow only one sex shop to trade.
'Grave concerns'
Ashley Sayers, whose family has operated Eden Two on the Promenade for 14 years, said she had "grave concerns" the changes would "take away a safe working environment".
"The industry will be forced underground and girls will be tempted, if not forced to work in places such as hotels for private bachelor parties where their risk of sexual assault and financial exploitation would be alarmingly high," she said.
Ms Sayers told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the regulated clubs provided security for the dancers including a buddy system and walk-outs to taxis.
Manager of Heaven and Sinless lap dancing clubs, Steve Smith, said performers would turn to non-licensed venues that "in most instances do not provide security or CCTV for the protection of the public or dancers".
The National Sexual Entertainment Venues Coalition also objected to the changes.
"Dancers would potentially have to work at private parties, work in underground clubs or may have to get into more dangerous forms of sex work," a spokeswoman said.
Councillors have been recommended to approve the proposals which must then go before the executive for final approval.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk