Preston teenager charged with killing Army veteran, 86
- Published
A teenager has been charged over the death of an 86-year-old Army veteran who was attacked outside his home.
Frank Fishwick was assaulted after confronting a group of youths at about 15:00 BST on Friday in The Paddock in Fulwood, said Lancashire police.
Mr Fishwick suffered a fractured nose and died in hospital the following day.
Mohammed Al Aaraj, 19, of Sheffield Drive in Preston has been charged with manslaughter. He will appear later at Preston Magistrates' Court.
He had been originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Fishwick's family said the former Royal Engineer, who later worked for Leyland Motors, was an "adored father and grandfather".
Lancashire Police said he was attacked when he went to speak to youths who were congregating in a stairway near his home.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to be bleeding as a result of fractures to the nose.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick's family, who continue to be looked after by specialist officers.
"Our inquiries are very much ongoing and we have now charged a man in relation to this incident. However, we are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk