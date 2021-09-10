Unregulated homes: Figures reveal at least 14 children died in care
By Katie Razzall and Sally Chesworth
BBC Newsnight
- Published
At least 14 children in care have died while living in supported accommodation in England since April 2018, new data has shown.
Children's rights group Article 39 said the figure showed the "very desperate place right now in the care system".
It comes as a ban on placing vulnerable children under 16 in unregulated accommodation was introduced this week.
Charlotte, from Morecambe, has warned of the dangers of putting young people in this type of home.
She told BBC Newsnight she experienced it first hand and saw "16-year-olds go in completely fine [and] coming out with ketamine addictions".
"Some of the stories, you'd be surprised, like girls doing sexual favours for drugs," she said.
'Abuse and exploit'
At the age of 17, Charlotte was homeless so she turned to her council for help.
She was placed in hostel-type accommodation and later taken into care.
Charlotte said she saw residents carrying knives, organised crime groups exploiting young people and some attempting to take their own lives.
Newsnight has spoken to teenagers who have experienced this type of accommodation, who say they have been failed, left to fall through the cracks and housed in flats and hostels, bedsits and caravans with little support.
Carolyne Willow, director of Article 39, said the charity had become increasingly concerned about the risks to children in this type of accommodation.
"We know that children are abused are exploited, feel abandoned and isolated, lonely," she said.
"They're prey to those who would abuse and exploit them."
As Charlotte was 17 when she went into care, the new protection laws which came into force this week would not have applied to her.
While living in these homes, teenagers are expected - with support - to learn how to be independent, to budget and manage their money.
"When you make a mistake, that's it, you're not eating for a month," Charlotte said.
"If you run out of food and you go downstairs and ask for a tin of soup or something, they'll say no, you don't get any support whatsoever.
"I've never felt pain like it before."
Article 39 is now taking the government to court as it believes by not including all under 18s it discriminates against older children who will only receive support not care.
It comes after Freedom of Information requests by Article 39 showed that between April 2018 and March 2020, 10 children in care died while living in supported accommodation.
A further investigation by Newsnight revealed that four more teenagers, aged 16 and 17, died between April and September 2020 while living in supported accommodation.
Three of the deaths were recorded as suicide and one was recorded as not yet known.
The government has since told Newsnight that 53% of those who died in this type of accommodation took their own lives.
Ms Willow is calling for change as "we have so many children whose fundamental needs are not being met".
'Moral responsibility'
As well as the ban on under 16s, the government is proposing national standards that providers of supported accommodation will have to meet.
A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Councils can no longer place under-16s in unregulated accommodation. Looked after children under the age of 16 should either be in a foster placement or a registered children's home, as will many 16 and 17-year-olds.
"However, it may be the right option for some 16 and 17-year-olds to move from a supported children's home to unregulated settings as they are ready to become more independent.
"These settings must be of high quality and provide appropriate support."
Following her first experience, Charlotte was placed in a second home by the council where she says staff had a completely different approach and supported her.
A spokesman for the local authority said it continually evaluates the support it provides including direct feedback from the young people who have experienced it.
"As a council we do feel we have a moral responsibility to ensure young adults in Charlotte's position who do not have family support, get the best start possible," the spokesman added.
"We encourage and support their move to adulthood and independence and continue to provide financial support post 18 to fund their accommodation and set up home."
Charlotte's accommodation provider decided not to comment.
