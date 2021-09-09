Blackpool FC win £20k sex abuse victim damages appeal
Blackpool Football Club has won an appeal over almost £20,000 in damages it was ordered to pay an aspiring footballer abused by a paedophile scout.
The victim, now in his 40s, sued the club over a sexual assault by Frank Roper in the late 1980s.
Last year a High Court judge said Blackpool FC was "vicariously liable".
But three Court of Appeal judges have now concluded it should not be held responsible for Roper's abuse.
The victim, referred to in court as DSN, was attacked by Roper on a youth tour to New Zealand when he was 13 years old.
The High Court previously heard Roper, who died in 2005, sexually abused the boy and "many other young footballers during his time working as a scout".
He was tasked with recruiting players to Blackpool's school of excellence, known as a "stepping stone" to signing a contract with the club.
Despite being convicted of indecent assaults against young males on four occasions before he abused the boy, Roper was said to have "the run of the place".
'Had suspicions'
He even entered Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground via the players' entrance on match days, judges were told.
A High Court judge ruled last year Blackpool was liable for Roper's actions as they were "so closely connected" with his relationship with the club.
Blackpool contested DSN's claim, arguing Roper was not an employee and the claim was brought too long after the event.
The Court of Appeal judges ruled in favour of the club and overturned the previous ruling.
Lord Justice Stuart Smith heard the appeal with Lady Justice Macur and Sir Stephen Richards.
He said: "Roper's ordinary course of scouting involved his operation of Nova Juniors and trying to spot talented youngsters who might be introduced to the Blackpool FC School of Excellence.
"That he took the opportunities this role afforded him to ingratiate himself with the club and players, and to groom and ultimately abuse children, does not provide any support for the suggestion the trip was something that occurred in the normal course of his work for the club.
"Nor does the fact his association with the club may have reassured some parents who, for very good reason, had their doubts and suspicions about a trip that seemed too good to be true."
David McClenaghan, from the law firm representing DSN, said in a statement it was "very disappointed" but intended to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.
A spokesman for Blackpool FC said: "Irrespective of the outcome, Blackpool Football Club strongly condemns and is utterly appalled by the actions of Frank Roper."
He said the club had "dramatically progressed our safeguarding procedures since these events occurred".