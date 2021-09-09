Blackpool hotel needs planning permission for asylum seekers
The owners of a hotel in Blackpool have been told planning permission will be required before the building can be used house asylum seekers.
The Metropole Hotel on the Promenade was due to receive 223 asylum seekers by the end of the week - a figure which has now risen to 324.
Blackpool Council said housing them constituted a "material change of use".
Refugee Action said hotels were "never appropriate to house people seeking asylum for long periods of time".
Blackpool Council said it had been advised by the Home Office that people would be moved into temporary accommodation at the seafront hotel.
Local MPs previously said the decision to house asylum seekers in the seaside resort was "disproportionate and damaging".
Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams said the Home Office had refused to give out information about the conditions asylum seekers would be living in, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She said the Home Office and Serco, which provides accommodation for asylum seekers on behalf of the government, had been unable to allay concerns from the council, police, fire and ambulance authorities and their concerns had "escalated".
"We are not to be provided with any of the risk assessments that have been undertaken despite asking repeatedly for them to allay these concerns," she said.
"Yesterday [Wednesday] we gave notice to the Metropole and its owners that using the Metropole to house asylum seekers constitutes to a material change of use and planning permission is required before they proceed.
"If they do proceed we will issue a temporary stop notice immediately, which means if they continue to provide accommodation that is unlawful."
Tim Naor Hilton, chief executive of the Refugee Action charity, said the government needed "to fast get a grip on asylum accommodation, and make sure refugees are housed in safe homes close to services and support networks while they wait for a decision on their claim".
The Home Office said: "We encourage all local authorities to work with us to support providing accommodation in their areas for those who are resettled or claim asylum in the UK."
Britannia Hotels, the company which runs the Metropole Hotel, has been approached for a comment.
