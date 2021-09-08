Halton park attack: Boy arrested after child sexually assaulted
- Published
A boy has been arrested after another boy was sexually assaulted in a park.
The child was playing near Halton Community Centre in Low Road, Lancashire, when he was approached and then attacked in nearby woodland at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday.
The boy has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences and remains in custody.
Lancashire Police urged people to be "extra vigilant" and urged anyone with information to get in touch with the force.
Officers have not released any further details about either boy.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.