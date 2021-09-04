BBC News

Motorcyclist dies in Slaidburn tractor crash

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe collision happened in the Forest of Bowland area

A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a tractor has died, police have said.

The victim, from Cornwall, was travelling with another man, who was on a different motorcycle, in Catlow Road, Slaidburn when the collision occurred at about 12:30 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.

He died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.