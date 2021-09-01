Accrington death: Police issue appeal as brother pays tribute
- Published
An elderly man found in a street with fatal injuries was "a quiet, lovely man", his brother has said.
Bill Howard, 79, died on Saturday in St James Street in Accrington after suffering a head injury before being stabbed, police said.
Detectives have released images of what are thought to be his final movements in an appeal for witnesses.
His brother Jack said: "Losing Bill in these tragic circumstances is like losing my right arm."
He continued: "He was a quiet, lovely man who would not hurt a fly.
"Bill was my brother and he was also my best friend. We have been together for nearly 80 years and now I have lost him for ever."
Three men from Accrington aged 54, 58 and 56 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers were called to St James Street at about 14:00 BST.
Mr Howard was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found he died of fatal head and chest injuries.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said the investigation was ongoing.
He asked anyone who saw Mr Howard or anything suspicious in the area between 15:00 BST on 24 August and 14:00 BST on 28 August to contact police.
He specifically appealed to anyone who saw or knew of anybody entering 15 St James Street or who might have dashcam or mobile phone footage.