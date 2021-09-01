Man arrested on suspicion of abducting Lancaster toddler
A man wanted by police after a two-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Lancaster and flown to Spain has been arrested.
The 39-year-old boarded a flight with the toddler and a woman on 25 August, Lancashire Police said.
A 35-year-old woman and the child returned to Manchester Airport on Sunday.
Police said the man was arrested at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday on suspicion of abduction and remains in custody.
The girl was "taken to a place of safety" and the woman is not under arrest but will be voluntarily interviewed in due course, police said.
