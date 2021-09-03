Showtown: Work begins on Blackpool's £13m museum of entertainment
Work has begun on the first museum to tell the story of Blackpool and the seaside town's role in the British entertainment scene.
The £13m Showtown was due to open in 2022 but was hit by delays and affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Billed as the "jewel in the crown" for the town's regeneration plans, it is now set to be ready by April 2023.
It will be located in the Sands Building, which will also feature Blackpool's first five-star hotel.
Blackpool Council said the museum of "fun and entertainment" will showcase the entertainers who put the town on the map, including comedians, dancers, acrobats, performers and other larger-than-life characters.
Stan Laurel's bowler hat, costumes belonging to Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, and one of Tommy Cooper's props will be among the items on display.
Lancashire construction firm Conlon - which recently restored the Spanish Hall at the town's Winter Gardens - has started laying the groundwork.
Commercial director Darren Lee said: "Blackpool is known all over the world for its history of entertainment and Showtown is shaping up to be the latest world-famous attraction located in the seaside town."