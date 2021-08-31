BBC News

Blackpool lifeboat rescues two people on inflatable rings

Published
image sourceLytham Coastguard
image captionTwo people were rescued from the water

Two people "drifting out to sea" on inflatable rings have been rescued by a lifeboat crew off the Blackpool coast.

The RNLI said the pair were swept out between Central and South Pier shortly after 19:00 BST on Monday.

They were pulled from the water and taken to the lifeboat station before being checked over by North West Ambulance Service, the charity said.

HM Lytham Coastguard, which assisted in the rescue, said inflatables were for the swimming pool, "not open water".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.