BBC News

'Make something up' threat Lancashire Police officer given waning

Published
image captionFootage shows a policeman making the arrest

A police officer who threatened to "make something up" in order to arrest a man has been given a warning.

The officer made the remark on 17 April last year in Accrington, Lancashire during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The officer was suspended and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) started an investigation.

The IOPC said it had given him a written warning after he admitted he was in the wrong. Lancashire Police apologised at the time.

An IOPC spokeswoman said: "At a misconduct meeting in May he accepted breaching the standards of professional behaviour in respect of: integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, use of force; and duties and responsibilities."

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A misconduct meeting has been held in relation to this matter and the officer involved has received a written warning.

"The matter is now concluded."

The force said its officers had been on their way to execute a search warrant at an address when they "stopped to speak to a group of males with a quad bike".

In the clip, a young man is shown telling the officer: "You're arresting me? What for? I've done nothing wrong."

The officer responds: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?"

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.