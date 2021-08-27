Missing Lancaster girl, two, abducted and flown to Spain
An urgent appeal to find a two-year-old girl abducted from Lancaster and taken abroad has been launched by police.
Gracie-May was last seen with her mother Kelly Gibson, 35, on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.
They boarded a plane at Glasgow Airport with Gracie-May's father Lee Rogers, 39, on Wednesday, landing in Alicante, Spain, at 21:35 BST, said police.
Officers are treating Gracie-May as a missing child and her parents are now wanted on suspicion of child abduction.
"We are growing increasingly concerned, especially for the welfare of Gracie-May and Kelly Gibson, and we would appeal to anyone who sees the three of them together or separately to get in touch urgently," Det Insp Andy Ellis said.
"The last information we have is that the family landed in Alicante on Tuesday evening but as there have been no confirmed sightings since then it is possible that they have moved on.
"We appreciate this incident may cause concern for some people but we are working closely with our partners in the Spanish Police and our overriding priority is the safe return of this young child."