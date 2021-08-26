Council approves 9,000 new homes plan for Lancaster
Plans have been approved by Lancaster City Council for the building of more than 9,000 homes in a major new development in the south of the city.
The houses would form part of the proposed new Bailrigg Garden Village.
The £140m project also includes continued development of Lancaster University and the remodelling of Junction 33 of the M6 motorway.
But opponents have said it makes a mockery of the council's declaration in 2019 of a climate emergency.
The proposals were approved at a four-hour council meeting on Wednesday with the funding for the project coming from government agency Homes England.
As well as the homes, there are plans for new schools and doctors' surgeries along with improvement to road links needed for the Bailrigg area, which currently houses the city's university campus.
Supporters of the scheme argue that it is vital to help a city that is growing every year and is increasingly popular with professionals and young families.
However, Alistair Sinclair, the leader of the Eco-Socialist Party on the city council, told BBC Radio Lancashire: "No-one has provided a carbon emission impact assessment for this development.
"There are going to be lots more cars, new roads, sketchy infrastructure - 9,185 units, probably more than 30,000 people - and no-one has explained how that won't dramatically increase carbon emissions in the district."