BBC News

Morecambe crash: Man dies after being struck by car in town

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe man was fatally injured on Westgate in Morecambe in the early hours of Sunday

A man has died after being struck by a car in Morecambe, prompting a police appeal.

It happened at about 02:10 BST on Sunday in Westgate.

A Honda Civic car, travelling towards the A589 Morecambe Road, had struck a man in the carriageway, Lancashire Police said.

The man, aged 36 and from the town, suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old man from Preston, was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.