Morecambe crash: Man dies after being struck by car in town
A man has died after being struck by a car in Morecambe, prompting a police appeal.
It happened at about 02:10 BST on Sunday in Westgate.
A Honda Civic car, travelling towards the A589 Morecambe Road, had struck a man in the carriageway, Lancashire Police said.
The man, aged 36 and from the town, suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old man from Preston, was not injured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
