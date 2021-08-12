Burnley businessman killed in Lakes holiday crash
A businessman from Burnley who died in a crash in Cumbria "touched the lives of so many", his partner has said.
David Hankinson was on a weekend break in the Lake District when he was involved in a collision near Haverthwaite on Saturday.
The 40-year-old owned a number of takeaways and restaurants in Burnley and Accrington.
His partner Sionny Williams said he "brought so much love, joy and laughter" to his family.
He said: "Thank you to every single person who has taken the time to share their well wishes and special memories.
"Your kind words bring so much comfort to us during this terribly sad time.
"The children and I will miss you deeply every single day."
