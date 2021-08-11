Forest of Bowland: E-bike cyclist dies in country lane crash
- Published
A cyclist has died after losing control of his electric bike and crashing on a country lane, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the man, who was in his 70s and riding a Cube E-Bike, was found with serious injuries on Balshaw Road, Lowgill in the Forest of Bowland at about 9:45 BST on Tuesday.
A force spokesman said despite emergency efforts, the man from Caton was pronounced dead at the scene.
He appealed to anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
