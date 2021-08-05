Aya Hachem: Men jailed for student's drive-by murder
- Published
Seven men have been jailed for murdering a student who was shot dead in a feud between two rival tyre firms.
Aya Hachem, 19, was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" when she was killed in the botched drive-by shooting in Blackburn on 17 May last year.
Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, had arranged the execution of a rival businessman but the gunman he hired shot dead Ms Hachem instead.
He was jailed at Preston Crown Court for life with a minimum of 34 years.
Ms Hachem was shot as she was walking to the supermarket to buy food for her family to eat when they broke their Ramadan fast.
The Salford University law student was fatally struck by the second of two bullets fired as the long-running feud between the neighbouring companies culminated in the shooting.
Gunman Zamir Raja, 33, who fired the shot that killed Ms Hachem, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 34 years.
Their accomplices Kashif Manzoor, 26, Ayaz Hussain, 36, Abubakr Satia, 32, Anthony Ennis, 31, and Uthman Satia, 29, were also jailed for life.
In a moving victim impact statement, Ms Hachem's father Ismail said he had brought his family to the UK to "seek a better life" in 2011 after fleeing from violence in Lebanon.
He told the court his daughter was a "shining star in our lives and would always make us smile and happy even when times were bad".
"Aya was determined to do well in life. I once told her she would be the prime minister," he said.
"I believed she would be and so did she.
"They didn't just kill Aya they killed our whole family. The light in our lives has gone out. All of our hopes and dreams have gone."
On Tuesday, jurors took less than four hours to find the seven men guilty of murder and the attempted murder of Suleman's rival businessman Pachah Khan.
Uthman Satia's girlfriend Judy Chapman, 26, of Great Harwood, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and will be sentenced on 1 October.
The men's roles in the murder and sentences:
- Suleman, of Blackburn, who instigated and organised the hit, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years
- Raja, of Stretford, who was the gunman, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years
- Ennis, of Partington, who drove the car carrying the gunman during the shooting, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years.
- Hussain, of Blackburn, who played a key role in organising and orchestrating the shooting, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years
- Abubakr Satia, of Blackburn, who sourced the car used in the shooting, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years
- Manzoor, of Blackburn, who was responsible for ensuring the car was running on the day, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years
- Uthman Satia, of Great Harwood, who was responsible for transporting the gunman and driver to the car as the front seat passenger, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years