Aya Hachem: Seven men guilty of drive-by shooting murder
Seven men have been found guilty of murdering a student who was shot dead in a feud between two tyre firm owners.
Aya Hachem, 19, was mistakenly killed in the botched drive-by shooting in Blackburn on 17 May last year.
Tyre firm boss Feroz Suleman, 40, had arranged the execution of a rival businessman but the gunman he hired shot dead Ms Hachem instead.
Seven of the eight people who were on trial at Preston Crown Court were convicted of Ms Hachem's murder.
Suleman along with accomplices Kashif Manzoor, 26, Ayaz Hussain, 35, Abubakr Satia, 32, all of Blackburn; Zamir Raja, 33, of Stretford; Anthony Ennis, 31, of Partington, and Uthman Satia, 29, of Great Harwood, will be sentenced on Thursday.
The eighth defendant, Judy Chapman, 26, of Great Harwood, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and will be sentenced 1 October.
Law student Ms Hachem was said to be "in the wrong place at the wrong time" as the long-running feud between the neighbouring tyre companies culminated in the shooting.
A Toyota Avensis driven by Ennis with hitman Raja on board drove past Quickshine Tyres on three occasions shortly before the fatal fourth journey.
Footage from CCTV cameras captured Suleman stood outside his premises next door at RI Tyres with a "ringside seat" to the shooting he had arranged of rival Pachah Khan, the proprietor of Quickshine Tyres.
The first shot hit the front window of Quickshine and the second was let off as Lebanese-born Ms Hachem walked by, hitting her rather than the intended target.
A jury at Preston Crown Court took less than four hours to find the seven men guilty of murder and the attempted murder of Mr Khan.