Jordan Lee: Blackpool man who murdered baby daughter jailed
A father who inflicted a series of "horrendous" fatal injuries on his baby daughter has been jailed.
Jordan Lee, 29, from Blackpool, was heard shouting at four-month-old Willow to "shut up" before punching and shaking her in a "horrific" assault.
He then repeatedly lied about her injuries which she died from three days later, Preston Crown Court heard.
Lee was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years after being found guilty of the child's murder.
The court heard how Lee assaulted Willow at his home in Onslow Road on 3 December 2020, before telling police she had fallen off the sofa.
When confronted with a pathologist's report he then changed his story and claimed she had an accident as he took her upstairs.
The baby was taken first to Blackpool Victoria Hospital before being transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she died on 6 December.
A Home Office pathologist found her death was a direct consequence of a traumatic head injury, consistent with forceful shaking and probable impact to the head.
A further examination found her injuries were "consistent with severe trauma, far beyond what could be caused by a trivial childhood accident".
The child also suffered extensive bruising to her ear, face and arm.
The pathologist said that was the likely result of gripping, pinching or squeezing, punching or slapping - injuries which would have caused "immense pain and suffering".
A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said neighbours heard a baby crying, a man shouting at her to shut up and a series of bangs before the house fell silent.
'Utterly heartbroken'
Det Insp Mark Dickinson said Willow had died "at the hands of someone who should have protected her".
He added: "Lee carried out a horrendous series of assaults on his daughter, leaving her with catastrophic head injuries.
"Since then Lee has refused to admit his guilt, claiming repeatedly that Willow fell from the sofa.
"As the medical evidence emerged, he modified his account, claiming that another accident occurred as he carried Willow upstairs after the original fall.
"Thankfully the jury saw through his lies."
The officer praised the baby's mother and family for the dignified way they gave evidence, and said they had been left "utterly heartbroken".
Willow's mother Jade Bell said: "Willow was such a beautiful, happy baby that had the best cheeky smile, and that smile would always cheer you up and light up the room.
"We all miss her dearly and there are not enough words to express that.
"To have lost her at such a young age and in the way we have has impacted myself and my family so much and my life will never be the same without my blue-eyed angel."