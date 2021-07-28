Preston stabbing: Man guilty of murdering teenager in ambush killing
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in an ambush killing.
Sarmad Al-Saidi died days after being attacked at a house on Chatham Place, Preston, Lancashire, on 23 December.
Jamie Dixon, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, who earlier pleaded guilty to murder, waited around the corner to receive a signal that Sarmad was unarmed and then went in to the house and stabbed him.
The pair will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 30 September.
A 17-year-old boy had tricked Sarmad into meeting him at the house to discuss a £25 debt, Lancashire Police said.
'Desperately tragic'
Meanwhile Dixon and the 16-year-old "skulked around the corner" for nearly an hour while they waited for the signal to proceed.
The 17-year-old, who had been carrying a baseball bat, convinced Sarmad to put down his machete before giving the pair the green light during a phone call.
He was found guilty of conspiring to commit the serious assault which led to his death.
After receiving the signal, Dixon and the 16-year-old put on balaclavas and went into the building before stabbing Sarmad with a knife and a machete.
The pair fled the scene around two minutes later while the 17-year-old remained there pretending not to know the identity of Sarmad's attackers, police said.
Around 15 minutes after the attack, Dixon received a phone call from a friend where he boasted about how he had just "done" Sarmad.
Detectives later found a video from the 16-year-old's phone in which he is seen waving around the murder weapon and talking about how he "stabbed Sarmad up".
Police said evidence showed the attack had been planned for a number of days.
Dixon, of Morris Crescent, Preston, was unanimously found guilty of murder, while the 17-year-old was found not guilty of murder but guilty of conspiracy to commit Section 18 Assault and will also be sentenced on 30 September.
The 16-year-year-old boy had earlier pleaded guilty to Sarmad's murder.
Det Chf Insp Lee Wilson said: "This is a desperately tragic case, involving young males who decided to use weapons and a completely unacceptable level of violence to settle their differences."