St Annes sea death: Tributes to man who died after rescue
- Published
A man who died after being rescued from the sea close to a resort's pier was "a fun-loving person who enjoyed life to the maximum", his family have said.
Adam Dodd, from Preston, was pulled from the water near St Annes Pier at about 19:20 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
In a statement, the PT instructor's family said he had been "positive, determined and ambitious".
"As a family, we are truly devastated at the loss of Adam," they said.
"Adam was a fun-loving person who enjoyed life to the maximum.
"He was positive, determined and ambitious and had everything to look forward to."
Police said Mr Dodd's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file had been prepared for the coroner.
