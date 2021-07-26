Man charged after car hits pedestrians near Blackpool pier
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car hit a group of people on Blackpool's promenade.
Lancashire Police said a car was driven at pedestrians near the North Pier at about 05:25 BST on Saturday.
Officers stopped the red Peugeot on a residential street and the driver fled the scene, the force added.
A 30-year-old man from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, and dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.