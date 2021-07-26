BBC News

Man charged after car hits pedestrians near Blackpool pier

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionLancashire Police said a car was driven at pedestrians near the North Pier

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car hit a group of people on Blackpool's promenade.

Lancashire Police said a car was driven at pedestrians near the North Pier at about 05:25 BST on Saturday.

Officers stopped the red Peugeot on a residential street and the driver fled the scene, the force added.

A 30-year-old man from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.