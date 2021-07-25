Blackpool stabbing: Teenager held after man dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at an address in Carsluith Avenue in Blackpool, Lancashire, at about 21:00 BST on Friday.
The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but died a short time later.
An 18-year-old man from Fleetwood has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Det Supt Neil Drummond, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man's family at this very distressing time.
"While we have made an arrest we would continue to appeal to anyone with information or who feels they can assist with our inquiries to come forward."
